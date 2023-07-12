Flood alert in India's capital Delhi as water level in Yamuna river breaks 45-year record

The water level in Yamuna rose to its highest-ever mark on Wednesday, breaking a 44-year-old record, said the officials.

As per Delhi Flood Control Department officials, the river swelled to 207.48 metres at 12 noon on Wednesday (12 July) and reached 207.55 metres at 1:00 pm.

At 3 pm, it was recorded at 207.66 metres, according to Central Water Commission.

As per what the data showed, the water level was rising in the river since morning. It is expected to rise further, an official of the irrigation and flood control department said. Earlier it was recorded at 207.25 metres at Old Railway Bridge at 8 am on July 12.

Delhi PWD minister Atishi said the government is fully prepared to tackle any situation. "We are regularly conducting evacuations near the Yamuna River. Several embankments have been installed to prevent the breach of water," the minister said.

On Sunday, the water in Yamuna breached the danger-level mark.

According to the officials, the previous record for the highest level of water in the river was 207.49 metres in the year 1978.

In the year 2013, the water level reached 207.33 metres.

Delhi CM calls emergency meeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting after the rise in the water level of Yamuna posed a threat of floods in the city.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Delhi Secretariat where senior officers of all departments concerned will be present, said a Delhi government official.

The Delhi CM also urged the Centre to intervene and ensure that levels of the Yamuna, flowing at an all-time high of 207.55 metres, don't rise further.

Sharing an update on Yamunal water levels, Kejriwal said on Twitter, "Central Water Commission predicts 207.72-meter water level in Yamuna tonite. Not good news for Delhi."

Sharing an update on Yamunal water levels, Kejriwal said on Twitter, "Central Water Commission predicts 207.72-meter water level in Yamuna tonite. Not good news for Delhi."



There have been no rains in Delhi last 2 days, however, levels of Yamuna are rising due to abnormally high volumes of water being released by Haryana at Hathnikund barrage.… pic.twitter.com/3D0SI2eYUm — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 12, 2023 × CrPC section 144 imposed in Delhi's flood-prone areas The Delhi Police on Wednesday imposed prohibitory measures under CrPC section 144 in flood-prone areas of the city.

The CrPC's section 144 prevents unlawful assembly of four or more persons and public movement in groups.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an advisory urging people to shift to safer places and warning them against passing through low-lying areas.

"As the flood situation persisted in the Yamuna river, people should stay away from power lines and reach out to the helpline 1077 in case of any need," the advisory said.

According to the officials, Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad has been submerged.

They said that the majority of the residents of the area have been evacuated and moved to safer places and the remaining are being rescued using boats.

(With inputs from agencies)

