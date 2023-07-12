NATO membership row: Zelensky tones down criticism, but issues warning

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky struck a conciliatory tone during the press conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday where he thanked US President Joe Biden and other alliance members for their security commitments.

“I can confirm that the results of the summit were good,” Zelensky said. “But if there had been an invitation, they would have been ideal.”

The remarks of Zelensky were in stark contrast to his Tuesday’s statement in which he slammed NATO leaders for failing to provide a specific timeline for Ukraine’s membership.

On the last day of NATO’s summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, Zelensky said that he acknowledges “some people’s fear” of Ukraine joining NATO and added that "nobody is willing to have a world war".

He “agreed” that Ukraine cannot be a member of the alliance while a war is going on within its borders, but, he added, "signals are important".

The Ukrainian leader said that he expects Ukraine to join NATO once its war with Russia ends.

"I am confident that, after the war, Ukraine will be in NATO. We'll be doing everything possible to make it happen," Zelensky said. NATO chief: Will invite Ukraine when conditions are met Zelensky’s warning Zelensky said NATO has given a signal, likening it to Ukraine's candidacy to join the EU, and added that it's a powerful signal to Russia that Ukraine will be an independent state.

He also warned that the G7 guarantees to Ukraine should be seen “not instead of NATO, but as security guarantees on our way to integration.”

Zelensky was referring to the promises made by G7 — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United States — where they pledged to send weapons and support to help Ukraine defeat both the ongoing Russian invasion and to deter any future attack once peace is secured.

"We will stand with Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, for as long as it takes," the statement said, according to AFP news agency. NATO defence clause delaying Ukraine’s bid There have been concerns about Ukraine joining NATO, as the possibility would have brought all the members closer to the war with Russia due to a clause in its charter.

In an interview to CNN, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that it was not possible to accept Ukraine’s membership bid right away, because it would be "an inescapable fact" due to the treaty's mutual defence clause.

But he stressed that "the G7 ... will stand up with President Zelensky to announce we're prepared to provide that security assistance long out into the future.

"And certainly for the duration of the period while Ukraine is working its way on the pathway towards NATO," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)