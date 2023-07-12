ugc_banner

Militants strike Pakistan military base, four soldiers killed: Army

BalochistanEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jul 12, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

The flag of Pakistan (representational image) Photograph:(Reuters)

The army reported that an additional five soldiers sustained critical injuries, and in response, the military retaliated, resulting in the death of at least three militants. Authorities are currently conducting an operation to apprehend two remaining attackers.

Armed Islamist militants launched an attack on a military base in southern Pakistan on Wednesday.

The militants were equipped with firearms, hand grenades, and rockets. At least four soldiers lost their lives in the assault, according to statements from army and security officials.

As per three security sources who spoke to Reuters, several militants forcefully entered the military base located in Northern Balochistan during the early hours of the incident.

The army stated that vigilant soldiers on duty successfully thwarted the initial attempt by the terrorists to infiltrate the facility. Subsequently, a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, leading to the containment of the terrorists within a confined area near the boundary.

More information to follow.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

