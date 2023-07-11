Pakistan monsoon rains: Over 80 people killed, 151 injured since June 25, says report

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its report, on Tuesday (July 11), said that the recent monsoon rains have caused the death of 86 people and injured 151 others since June 25, reported Pakistan media. The Pakistan NDMA report Monsoon rains and floods have devastated parts of Pakistan with six fatalities and nine injuries recorded in the past 24 hours, reported the NDMA. According to the report, as many as 97 houses have also been damaged due to torrential rain which continues to wreak havoc across Pakistan.

Among the 86 people who have lost their lives since June 25, were 37 children, 16 women, and 33 men, reported the NDMA, with most casualties reported in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Punjab has been the most affected by the recent rains and floods with 52 casualties followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with 20 deaths and six deaths reported in Balochistan, as per the official data. NDMA predictions Earlier this year, the NDMA had predicted that there was a 72 per cent chance of devastating floods in Pakistan in 2023, reported ARY News citing the data.

NDMA chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider, in a briefing to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), had attributed these floods to a rapid rise in the temperature, glacier melting and early monsoon, reported the news agency ANI.

The NDMA and Pakistan’s Climate Change Ministry had been monitoring 17 satellites and 36 flood early warning systems, said Haider, adding that if catastrophic floods like last year were to happen again the country would face a huge economic crisis. Punjab on high alert Punjab’s Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Imran Qureshi, on Tuesday, asked the disaster response team of Rescue 1122 to be on high alert, reported GeoTv. He said that there should be enough petrol and diesel for the rescue operations and also asked them to stock up on medicines at medical camps.

He added, “Appropriate place and food should be arranged for the animals,” as quoted by the Pakistan media report. The high alert by the PDMA official was also issued after India released “95,027 cusecs of water from Harike to Sutlej River,” said Qureshi. River Sutlej in India This comes after the Sutlej River breached its Dhussi bandh at two places, on Tuesday causing significant damage to the embankment in the Indian state of Punjab’s Jalandhar district with water flooding surrounding areas and mainly agricultural land, as per Indian media reports.

The Indian officials commenced rescue operations in villages which flooded after the huge inflow of water in Sutlej and two breaches overnight.

