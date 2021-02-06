Top 10 world news: Myanmar capture continues, US warns China, and more

An Australian economic advisor to Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained in the country following a military coup. On the other hand, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed Beijing on its treatment of Uighurs, Tibetans and Hong Kongers.

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi detained

An Australian economic advisor to Myanmar's deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained in the country following a military coup.

A Black woman will lead the WTO for the first time

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, an economist and former finance minister of Nigeria, has become the first woman and the first African to lead the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

FBI submits affidavit against Capitol riot accused with meme image of nude man

America's top security and law enforcement agency, the FBI, filed an affidavit this week against the Massachusetts man Brian McCreary who has been accused of inciting violence at Capitol.

Blinken warns China on Uighurs, Hong Kongers

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would hold Beijing "accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait, and its undermining of the rules-based international system."

German firm to clear Beirut port of 52 hazardous containers

On Twitter, Andreas Kindl said the heavy lift transport company Combi Lift 'has treated 52 containers of hazardous and dangerous chemical material that had been accumulated over decades and were a threat to the people in Beirut'.

Two gay men returned to Chechnya face 'mortal danger', rights group says

The LGBT Network rights group helped the two Chechen men, Salekh Magamadov and Ismail Isayev, flee Chechnya for Nizhny Novgorod east of Moscow in June last year after they were reportedly tortured by Chechen special police.

Climate change may have contributed to emergence of coronavirus in China: Study

A team of researchers at the University of Cambridge have revealed that climate change could have played a direct role in the occurrence of the SARS-CoV-2 which has caused the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Intruder gains access to Air Force One parking base, before Biden's first flight

A day before the recently-elected US President Joe Biden is scheduled to take his first flight aboard the Air Force One, an intruder gained access to the Joint Base Andrews where the aircraft is parked.

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine for the elderly

Indonesia has approved China`s Sinovac Biotech`s COVID-19 vaccine for its elderly population, the country`s food and drugs authority (BPOM).

Former NYPD officer to plead guilty of planning to kill husband, with lover's help

Valerie Cincinelli, who is a 36-year-old, has been in Brooklyn's federal jail since 2019 when she was jailed for devising a plan with her boyfriend to get her husband killed.