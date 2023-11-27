Top 10 world news: Musk in Israel, China's new respiratory illness, and more

On Day 52 of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, as the two warring sides enter their fourth day of truce, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla paid a visit to Jerusalem. During the visit, as per Israeli officials, Musk has agreed to an in principle agreement for the utilisation of Starlink technology in the Gaza region.

Meanwhile, as per the World Health Organization, in China the spike in respiratory illnesses was not as high as before the Covid pandemic.

In other news, families of over 40 victims of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which disappeared in March 2014 have filed lawsuits against Malaysia Airlines, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, engine maker Rolls-Royce and Allianz insurance group. They are calling for fresh investigation.

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, landed in Israel on Monday (Nov 27) for a visit. As per a statement from the host nation, Musk engaged in discussions about the potential use of SpaceX's Starlink communications in the Gaza Strip.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that a spike in respiratory illnesses in China was not as high as before the Covid pandemic, news agency Reuters reported on Monday (Nov 27).

Hurricane-force winds coupled with heavy rains impacted electricity supply leaving millions of people in Russia, Ukraine and occupied Ukraine without power on Monday (November 27). The rains and the wind caused flooding in many regions.

Families of dozens of Chinese passengers who died when Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014, on Monday (Nov 27) called for a new investigation after a court in Beijing began hearing their fresh appeal for compensation.

Australia’s competition regulator on Monday advised to revise its competition laws in the wake of the rapid expansion of digital platforms like Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft in the country.

More than 100 climate activists, including five children and a 97-year-old reverend, have been arrested, said the police, after a two-day blockade of one of the world’s largest coal ports in Australia, on Monday (Nov 27).

An undated video of Geert Wilders, the probable prime minister of The Netherlands notorious for his anti-Islam views, has gone viral on social media where he can be heard making another inflammatory remark against Muslims.

As India readies for the upcoming Telangana Legislative Assembly election, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Monday launched a scathing attack on opposition parties.

In Israel, emotional scenes emerged on Sunday (November 26) as hostages formerly held by Hamas in Gaza, returned to their homes and families. Similar emotions resonated in the West Bank, where released prisoners were welcomed with joy.

