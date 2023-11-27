Narendra Modi launches scathing attack at opponents in Telangana, calls BRS and Congress 'equal sinners'

As India readies for the upcoming Telangana Legislative Assembly election, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Monday launched a scathing attack on opposition parties.

Hitting out at the Southern Indian state's Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), he claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader was trying to strike up a friendship with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

A realisation of might

Speaking at a rally in Mahabubabad, Modi said that KCR's party was trying to strike up a friendship with his party, the BJP.

"KCR realised the increasing power of BJP much earlier. For a long time, he was making an effort to strike a friendship with the BJP," said Modi.

He further claimed that "once, when he came to Delhi, KCR met me and made the same request. But BJP can never work against the wishes of the people of Telangana."

"Ever since BJP turned down KCR, BRS has been baffled. The party doesn't lose any opportunity to abuse me. BRS knows that Modi will never let it anywhere near BJP. This is Modi's guarantee," he added, as quoted by ANI.

A reiteration

As per the Hindustan Times, this is not the first time that PM Modi has made such claims.

Previously, in October, speaking at a rally in Nizamabad, he said that K Chandrasekhar Rao had visited him in Delhi. There, as per Modi, KCR expressed his wish to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Reportedly, this meeting, as per Modi, took place after BJP won 48 seats in the 2020 Hyderabad municipal polls.

"After the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, KCR came to meet me in Delhi and said that he wanted to join NDA. He also asked me to extend support to him. I told him (KCR) that due to his deeds, Modi cannot be associated with him," he said.

A scathing attack

Launching an attack at opposition, Modi called the Telangana CM and Congress "equal sinners". He said that both BRS and Congress indulge in the appeasement on the basis of religion and boosted corruption.

"Both Congress and KCR are equal sinners in destroying Telangana. So, the people of Telangana can't let in another disease after ousting one - I have seen this everywhere in the state. The trust of Telangana is in the BJP. You have determined that the next CM of Telangana will be from BJP. The BJP has promised you that the first BJP CM in Telangana will be from the BC community (Backward Class)."

Vowing that the BJP government will look into all the scams of KCR, he said that the part considers it its responsibility to bring Telangana out of the clutches of BRS.