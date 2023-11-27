India: PM Modi visits Tirupati shrine, all set to hold mega road show in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday (Nov 26), and was welcomed by state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

On Monday, the PM visited the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and offered prayers for the ‘good health, well-being and prosperity of all Indians.’

PM Modi visited the temple at around 8 am IST.

"At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians," said Modi in a post on X. Om Namo Venkatesaya!



Later in the day, the PM will head to Telangana state, where elections are due on November 30. In the final leg of the election campaign, the PM will hold a massive road show of 166km, covering 24 constituencies in and around the city of Hyderabad.

November 27 is the last day for election campaigning, according to the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the roadshow will begin in Musheerabad and will cover Sanathnagar, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Cantonment, Malakpet, Yakatpura, Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, L B Nagar, Maheshwaram, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Medchal, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Karwan, Serlingampally, Charminar, Rajendranagar and end in Goshamahal.

Earlier, PM Modi in his previous election rallies claimed people of Telangana wanted to vote for the BJP to power as they have had enough of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party and Congress.

"I know that the people here want to break free from the past of betrayal. The people here are tired of the 9 years of BRS rule and they want freedom from BRS. The people here want freedom from the Congress, which, despite being in power for seven decades, consistently neglected this entire region. And that's why... this time, the wind is blowing in favor of the BJP. The people of Telangana are hopeful for change with the BJP," Modi said while addressing public meetings in Kamareddy and Maheshwaram.