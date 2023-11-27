From protest to celebration: 2023 Delhi Queer Pride March spotlights Supreme Court same-sex marriage decision

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

In October, the Indian Supreme Court dashed the hopes of millions of LGBTQIA+ people and declined to legalise same-sex marriage in the country. Recently, a month after the devastating decision, the top court has agreed to look into a request for an open court hearing of a review petition into its majority decision. As once again, hopes renew for societal acceptance, New Delhi saw a colourful display as the Indian capital observed its 2023 edition of the Queer Pride March. Let's have a look.

Thousands participate

On Sunday, the 2023 Delhi Queer Pride March saw around 2,000 people from the LGBTQIA+ community participate. This included queer people and allies.

(Photograph: AFP )

Same-sex marriage takes centre stage

At the 2023 Delhi Queer Pride March held at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday (Nov 26), the Supreme Court's refusal to legalise same-sex marriage took centre stage. The pride march, as per Scroll, not only saw an array of signs addressing the Indian top court's lack of support, but also had parents and parents and family members supporting queer children.

(Photograph: AFP )

A protest

As per a Times of India report, at the parade, the mood was more like a protest than a celebration. Organisers of the parade said that it was not merely a celebration, but also a protest against discrimination faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. "We march for the right to determine our life choices, to build our families, and for all queer people to have our fundamental rights accepted and legally protected," said a spokesperson as quoted by news agency PTI.

(Photograph: AFP )

Calls for societal change

Noor, a volunteer for Delhi Queer Pride, as per the report, said that "societal change is minimal". "Irrespective of whether cases are won or lost, societal change is minimal". "Our battle has been a long one, and it persists. Queer people should have legal recourse. People can't just get away with anything. A few days ago, a queer teen died by suicide. Why? For being a queer artiste, for expressing themselves, for being a human being?," added Noor.

(Photograph: AFP )

Israel-Hamas war

Also in the spotlight was the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, with many participants holding signs condemning "Israeli apartheid" and the atrocities in Gaza. Adding their voices to the global calls for peace, Delhi's queer community brandished posters against the war.

(Photograph: AFP )

Delhi Pride Parade: History

The Indian National capital saw its first pride parade back in 2008. This year, the 14th edition of the community-run and funded event, as per reports, walked the government approved route — starting at Barakhamba Road and culminating at Jantar Mantar.

(Photograph: AFP )