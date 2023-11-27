MH370 incident: Families of Chinese passengers of disappeared Malaysia Airlines flight call for new probe

Families of dozens of Chinese passengers who died when Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared in March 2014, on Monday (Nov 27) called for a new investigation after a court in Beijing began hearing their fresh appeal for compensation. According to a report by state broadcaster CCTV, over 40 families filed lawsuits against Malaysia Airlines, aircraft manufacturer Boeing, engine maker Rolls Royce and Allianz insurance group.

Speaking to CCTV, a lawyer said the families' litigation requests focused on compensation and finding the truth behind the flight's disappearance.

The families also wrote to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, calling for a new search for the missing aircraft on a "No find, No fee" basis. "Our family members hope to search for flight MH370 on our own," the letter said, adding that family members were willing to invest their own money or cooperate with capable individuals and companies.

They also asked for effective communication with the Malaysian government to kick off a new hunt.

'Don't care about compensation'

Outside the Beijing court, several relatives of the victims were about to cry as they recounted stories of their loved ones, the news agency AFP reported. They held pieces of paper saying "restart the search" and open a fair, impartial investigation.

Seventy-one-year-old Bao Lanfang, who lost her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter in the disaster, told reporters, "Personally, I do not care about the monetary compensation. What I want is that Malaysia Airlines to give me the truth. What happened to our loved ones?"

"What I want now is for them to resume the search and the investigation," she added.

Jiang Hui, whose mother was on flight MH370, said the opening of the hearing was "very comforting, and it is a turning point".

"The survival of the relatives during these 10 years, the deterioration of their living conditions... This really makes us very sad. So I hope that the legal relief can be realised as soon as possible. It is not difficult," he said.

Some kin already reached settlement with defendants

CCTV reported that each family filed for civil compensation of between $1.4 million and $11.2 million, as well as moral damages of $4.2 million to $5.6 million. The state broadcaster said that families of over 110 other passengers already reached a settlement with the defendants and received between $352,232 and $422,600.

The MH370 flight vanished on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people -- mostly from China -- en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. The disappearance of the aircraft has been the subject of a host of theories.

A final report into the tragedy released in 2018 pointed to failings by air traffic control and said the course of the plane was changed manually.