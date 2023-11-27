In Pics | Emotional reunion in Israel, West Bank as more hostages, prisoners are released

Written By: Vikrant Singh Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

In Israel, emotional scenes emerged on Sunday (November 26) as hostages formerly held by Hamas in Gaza, returned to their homes and families. Similar emotions resonated in the West Bank, where released prisoners were welcomed with joy.



Palestinian prisoner Khalil Zamareh reaches home

Among Palestinian prisoners released Sunday was Khalil Zamareh, who reunited with his family near Hebron during the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas. Crowds gathered to celebrate his release, marking a poignant moment in the ongoing conflict.

Heartfelt reunion in Israel

In another instance, Sharon Avigdori and her daughter Noam, abducted by Hamas gunmen on October 7, experienced a heartfelt reunion at Sheba Medical Center. Their husband and father, Hen, along with son and brother Omer, waited eagerly for their return. The release of Sharon and Noam occurred on the second day of the truce between Israel and Hamas.



Omar Atshan embraces mother in West Bank

Meanwhile, in Ramallah, Omar Atshan, adorned in a Hamas flag with the group's emblem on his forehead, received a warm welcome from hundreds of supporters. A video circulating online captured the celebratory atmosphere as Atshan embraced his mother.



Israa Jaabis returns home

The released individuals, predominantly women and young men, faced charges related to terrorism, including attempted murder. Notably, none were convicted of murder. Israa Jaabis, sentenced to 11 years for detonating a gas cylinder at a West Bank checkpoint in 2015, injuring a police officer, also returned home on Sunday.

39 Israeli hostages, 117 Palestinian prisoners released so far

Over a span of three days, a total of 39 Israeli hostages and 117 Palestinian prisoners have been released. This release is part of a broader deal aiming to secure the release of 50 Israeli women and children who had been in captivity in Gaza since October 7. In exchange, a four-day ceasefire was agreed upon, along with the release of 150 Palestinian security prisoners.



