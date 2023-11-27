Elon Musk and Israel reach in principle agreement for use of Starlink technology in Gaza

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, has landed in Israel for a visit on Monday (Nov 27). As per a statement from the host nation, there, Musk engaged in discussions about the potential use of SpaceX's Starlink communications in the Gaza Strip.

While Musk's office is yet to make an official statement regarding the visit, as per Reuters, Israeli officials have confirmed that an agreement in principle has been reached for the utilisation of Starlink technology in the region.

Diplomatic endeavours and a fragile truce

As per the news agency report, Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to meet with Musk to discuss the potential use of Starlink in the region and other things. This includes broader issues like the release of hostages held by Hamas and "the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online".

Elon Musk's visit coincides with a temporary pause in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also meet with Musk to deliberate the security aspects of artificial intelligence. The two, as per Netanyahu's office, are expected to hold a live online discussion. Previously, during a meeting in California on September 18, Netanyahu urged Musk to strike a balance between protecting free expression and combating hate speech.

Starlink's potential role in humanitarian aid

In the midst of heightened tensions and a blackout situation in Gaza, Musk had previously proposed using Starlink to support communication links with "internationally recognised aid organisations" in the region.

As per Reuters, at the time, Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi had expressed concerns, and said "Hamas will use it (Starlink) for terrorist activities".

However, in a recent shift in stance, on Monday, Karhi revealed the in principle between Israel and Musk. Under this agreement, "Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip".

Karhi, in an X post directed at Musk, expressed hope that the visit would "serve as a springboard for future endeavours, as well as enhance your relationship with the Jewish people and values we share with the entire world".

Musk, who has previously condemned antisemitism, is expected to engage in discussions that could potentially enhance cooperation between SpaceX and Israeli authorities.

This comes just weeks after Musk sparked controversy by enthusiastically agreeing to a post promoting the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory. This drew condemnation from the White House and also led to major US companies like Disney to pause advertisements on X.