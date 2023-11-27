Elon Musk set to meet Israeli president, hostage families amid escalating antisemitism concerns

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to meet Elon Musk on Monday (Nov 27), focusing on addressing the surge of anti-Semitism online, as stated by the politician's office.

Critics have scrutinised Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), for the alleged increase in hate speech on the platform since his takeover. The White House has accused him of promoting anti-Semitism through an endorsed conspiracy theory.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is the latest to speak out against Musk.

During the meeting, President Herzog will engage with Musk on combating online anti-Semitism. Additionally, the meeting will include representatives of families affected by a Hamas terror attack on October 7, highlighting the ongoing trauma for those held captive.

Families of hostages held by Hamas will share their experiences, shedding light on the horrors of the October 7 attack and the enduring pain and uncertainty faced by those held captive.

Netanyahu's call to Musk

Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Musk to take action against anti-Semitism on X, stressing on the need to counter not only anti-Semitism but any form of collective hatred.

Musk acknowledged the challenge of preventing all hate speech on his platform but expressed a general stance against attacking any group.

X Corp is suing nonprofit Media Matters, alleging that it drove away advertisers by depicting the platform as abundant in anti-Semitic content. Musk has also threatened legal action against the Anti-Defamation League over claims of increased problematic and racist speech on the platform since his $44-billion takeover.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.