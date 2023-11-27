US: Three students of Palestinian descent shot in suspected hate crime, police investigate

Three university students of Palestinian descent were injured after being shot in the United States city of Burlington, Vermont on Saturday evening (Nov 25) in what the police suspect was a “hate-motivated crime”. The local police and federal agencies are in the midst of looking for the shooter who is still on the loose.

What do we know about the incident?

The shooting incident took place on a street near the University of Vermont where the shooter who was described as a “white man with a handgun,” without saying anything “discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled on foot,” said the police.

The assailant opened fire on the three men after he began to shout at and harass them, according to the Institute for Middle East Understanding, a nonprofit pro-Palestinian advocacy organisation. The organisation also said that the victims were speaking Arabic when attacked.

The incident comes amid a rise in anti-Islamic and antisemitic incidents across the US since the beginning of the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

“In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime,” said Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad, in a statement.

He added, “Now that the victims are safe and receiving medical care, our next priority is identifying, locating and apprehending the suspect.”

The police also confirmed that two of the young men were wearing keffiyehs – the traditional black and white Palestinian scarf – when they were attacked.

The local police chief said that they are already in touch with “federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners” to prepare for the next steps if the incident is proven to be a hate-motivated crime.

About the victims

The victims were identified by their families as Hisham Awartani, a student at Brown University in Rhode Island; Kinnan Abdel Hamid, a student at Haverford College in Pennsylvania; and Tahseen Ahmed, who attends Trinity College in Connecticut.

All three were graduates of the Ramallah Friends School, a private Quaker school in the occupied West Bank and were now attending universities in the northeast US.

Two of the students were visiting the home of the third student’s family in Burlington for Thanksgiving. “Two are stable, while one has sustained much more serious injuries,” said the police speaking about their condition.

The victims’ families issued a joint statement urging the authorities to investigate the shooting as a hate crime.

“As parents we are devastated by the horrific news that our children were targeted and shot,” said the victims’ families. It added, “We call on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation.”

Similarly, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, a US-based advocacy group, also called for the incident to be investigated as a hate crime.

“The surge in anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian sentiment we are experiencing is unprecedented, and this is another example of that hate turning violent,” said ADC National Executive Director Abed Ayoub.

The White House said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting. Meanwhile, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders called the attack “shocking and deeply upsetting,” adding, “Hate has no place here, or anywhere.”