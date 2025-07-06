/Top 10 world news: Modi slams ‘token gestures’ to Global South at BRICS Summit; Israel airstrikes kill Hamas naval commander, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday (July 5), strongly criticised the way the Global South has been treated on key global issues such as climate finance, sustainable development and access to technology.

In a major success claimed by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), Hamas' naval commander Ramzi Ramadan Abd Ali Saleh has been eliminated along with other members of the Palestinian militant group, said IDF on Sunday (July 6).

India and the United States are on the verge of finalising a mini trade deal, with a decision expected in the next 24 to 48 hours, according to a CNBC-TV18 report quoting government sources. The deal, if confirmed, would be a breakthrough ahead of a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), discussions for which are set to begin after July 9.

Guns were fired and rocket-propelled grenades launched at a ship in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Sunday (July 6), said a group overseen by the British military, as reported by the Associated Press. No one has so far claimed responsibility of the incident.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence tool Grok, designed to curb misinformation on X (formerly Twitter), blamed its own creator and the Trump administration for the devastating floods in Texas. In response to a user asking who was to blame for the 27 girls still missing at Camp Mystic, Grok said, “Trump’s NOAA cuts, pushed by Musk’s DOGE, slashed funding 30% and staff 17%, underestimating rainfall by 50% and delaying alerts. This contributed to the floods killing 27, including ~20 Camp Mystic girls. Facts over feelings.”

In the aftermath of the India-Pakistan aerial confrontation in May, French military and intelligence officials claim China orchestrated a disinformation campaign aimed at damaging the credibility and export prospects of the French-made Rafale fighter jet. According to a French intelligence report accessed by the Associated Press, the effort was allegedly spearheaded by Chinese defence attachés across various embassies, notably in countries considering procurement of the Rafale. This was seen as an attempt to persuade them to buy Chinese-made jets.

Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new political movement called the ‘America Party’, and two of his former critics have offered to help him get it off the ground. In a post on his platform X, Musk said, “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.” He said the move follows a poll he posted on July 4, where 65.4% of over a million respondents voted in favour of launching a new political party. “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!” he wrote.

The British F-35 fighter jet that made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram airport in Kerala has been grounded since June 14. Several attempts by the engineers of the aircraft to repair the hydraulic problem due to which the jet is stranded has failed so far. However, there seems some hope for one of the most lethal fighter jet as a maintenance team of 24 engineers from the United Kingdom have landed in India to fix the problem and take the jet home.

Rain continues to pour in abundance ahead of the start of day five of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston. Although the weather forecast predicted a restricted shower spell during the day, the latest visuals confirm it could be a long wait before the play resumes in Birmingham. Rain was always going to play a spoilsport on the final day at this venue, something England batter Harry Brook also reminded Indian captain Shubman Gill early on day four, saying, ‘Shubman, it's raining tomorrow. Half day. Afternoon, it's raining,’ to which Gill replied, ‘Bad luck for us.’ Brook didn’t stop there, further suggesting ‘take a draw’ in this second Test.