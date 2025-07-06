/'Campaign of disinformation!': France blames China for anti-Rafale campaign after India's Operation Sindoor



In the aftermath of the India-Pakistan aerial confrontation in May, French military and intelligence officials claim China orchestrated a disinformation campaign aimed at damaging the credibility and export prospects of the French-made Rafale fighter jet. According to a French intelligence report accessed by the Associated Press, the effort was allegedly spearheaded by Chinese defence attachés across various embassies, notably in countries considering procurement of the Rafale. This was seen as an attempt to persuade them to buy Chinese-made jets.

The four-day escalation between India and Pakistan marked a rare combat use of Rafale jets by the Indian Air Force. Shortly after, what the French Defence Ministry described as a “vast campaign of disinformation”, began to circulate online. The ministry said that it "sought to promote the superiority of alternative equipment, notably of Chinese design."

"The Rafale was not randomly targeted. It is a highly capable fighter jet, exported abroad and deployed in a high-visibility theater," the ministry said on its website.

“The Rafale was also targeted because it represents a strategic French offering. By attacking the aircraft, certain actors sought to undermine the credibility of France and its defense industrial and technological base. The disinformation campaign therefore did not merely target an aircraft, but more broadly a national image of strategic autonomy, industrial reliability, and solid partnerships," it added.

Targeted Diplomacy and Digital Manipulation

The French report highlights that Chinese diplomats actively lobbied governments, especially in Southeast Asia, to question the Rafale’s performance and promote Chinese alternatives like the J-10 and FC-31. Indonesia, which has ordered 42 Rafales, was reportedly a key target of this campaign. The campaign included social media posts, fake imagery, AI-generated content, and even repurposed video game footage portraying Rafale losses. Over 1,000 new online accounts allegedly amplified claims of Rafale shootdowns.

Although France has not found direct digital evidence linking the Chinese government to the online campaign, intelligence officials cite “coordinated messaging” from Chinese embassies and defence officials as indicative of state involvement. Beijing has denied the allegations, calling them “groundless rumours and slander.”



Rumours circulated after Pakistan's claims

The French officials have allegedly said that the countries began questioning the performance of Rafale after Pakistan's claims of downing five Indian planes, including three Rafale jets, in May. However, these claims have not been confirmed by India. In fact, the CEO of Dassault Aviation, Eric Trappier recently dismissed Pakistan's claim and called it "inaccurate".

France, a key arms exporter, has sold 533 Rafales globally, with 323 exported to eight countries. The reputational fallout, officials warn, could affect future deals in an increasingly contested defence market.

