/From NASA's Neil Armstrong to Rakesh Sharma: 7 legendary astronauts who redefined space exploration

Since Yuri Gagarin’s landmark flight in 1961, astronauts have steadily expanded the boundaries of human activity in space. From lunar landings to extended missions aboard orbiting stations, each has contributed to advancing global cooperation and scientific progress. To date, 636 people have travelled to space, with women comprising just over 11 per cent of that total. As the Axiom-4 mission docked with the International Space Station, NASA confirmed Shubhanshu Shukla as the 634th person in space, followed by Sławosz Uznański‑Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu as the 635th and 636th, respectively. Among this growing list, several astronauts stand out for their historic achievements and lasting impact on human space exploration.