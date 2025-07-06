/From NASA's Neil Armstrong to Rakesh Sharma: 7 legendary astronauts who redefined space exploration

To date, 636 people have travelled to space, with women comprising just over 11 per cent of that total.
Since Yuri Gagarin’s landmark flight in 1961, astronauts have steadily expanded the boundaries of human activity in space. From lunar landings to extended missions aboard orbiting stations, each has contributed to advancing global cooperation and scientific progress. To date, 636 people have travelled to space, with women comprising just over 11 per cent of that total. As the Axiom-4 mission docked with the International Space Station, NASA confirmed Shubhanshu Shukla as the 634th person in space, followed by Sławosz Uznański‑Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu as the 635th and 636th, respectively. Among this growing list, several astronauts stand out for their historic achievements and lasting impact on human space exploration.
On 12 April 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human to orbit the Earth aboard Vostok 1. His flight lasted 108 minutes and reached an altitude of 327 km. Gagarin’s mission marked the Soviet Union’s lead in the early space race. He died in 1968 during a training flight. His first words, the first ever spoken by a human in space, were, “I see the earth. It’s so beautiful!”
Commander of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission, Neil Armstrong made history on 20 July 1969 by becoming the first person to walk on the Moon. His words, “That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind,” remain iconic. The mission lasted 8 days, with Armstrong spending over 21 hours on the lunar surface. The overall mission took around eight years.
On 16 June 1963, Valentina Tereshkova flew aboard Vostok 6, becoming the first woman in space. She orbited Earth 48 times over nearly three days, taking photographs and keeping a flight log which helped to aid future missions. Her flight provided valuable biomedical data on female astronauts.
John Glenn flew on Friendship 7 on 20 February 1962, becoming the first American to orbit the earth, he travelled around the world three times under five hours. Later, in 1998, he flew again aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery at age 77, becoming the oldest person in space.
In June 1983, Sally Ride became the first American woman to enter space aboard Challenger STS-7. A physicist and astronaut, she also served on the Challenger disaster investigation board.
Flying on Challenger STS-8 in August 1983, Guion Bluford became the first African American astronaut in space. He completed four space missions and contributed to spaceflight science and engineering.
Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in space on 3 April 1984, flying aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11. During his eight-day mission on Salyut 7, he conducted scientific experiments and captured global attention with his patriotic remark, “Saare jahan se achha.” His journey marked India's entry into human spaceflight and inspired future missions like Gaganyaan.