/‘Victim of double standards’: Modi slams ‘token gestures’ to Global South at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday (July 5), strongly criticised the way the Global South has been treated on key global issues such as climate finance, sustainable development and access to technology. “The Global South has only received token gestures,” Modi said, stressing what he called a long-standing pattern of “double standards” in development, resource distribution and global security.

Modi joins BRICS leaders in Brazil

The prime minister joined leaders from Brazil, South Africa and representatives from other BRICS nations for the summit hosted in the Brazilian seaside city. While Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend in person, their countries were represented at the talks.

“With fellow BRICS leaders at the Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, reaffirming our commitment to closer cooperation and shared growth. BRICS holds immense potential to shape a more inclusive and equitable global future,” Modi said in a post on X.

India backs cooperation over self-interest

During his speech, Modi stressed that India has always prioritised the greater good, often rising above narrow national interests. “India considers it its responsibility to act in the interest of all humanity,” he said, while underlining India’s commitment to supporting BRICS on all key issues.

Expansion of BRICS shows the bloc’s evolving role

Speaking about the recent expansion of BRICS, Modi said the inclusion of new members shows that the grouping is willing to adapt with time. BRICS, originally formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia became the latest entrant in 2025. Modi praised the move, calling it “a sign of BRICS’s growing relevance in a changing global order.”

The prime minister also took part in the customary BRICS family photograph, which symbolised unity and shared purpose among the member nations. He was seen standing alongside Brazilian President Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and leaders and envoys from the other member states.