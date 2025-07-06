/Ship comes under gunfire, grenade attack in Red Sea off the coast of Yemen

Guns were fired and rocket-propelled grenades launched at a ship in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Sunday (July 6), said a group overseen by the British military, as reported by the Associated Press. No one has so far claimed responsibility of the incident.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that an armed security team on the ship returned fire and that the “situation is ongoing", according to the news agency.

An investigation is beeing carried out by UK Maritime authorities.

Recently, there were several instances of attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi rebels over the Israel-Hamas war, but a ceasefire has so far been in place in the region. There have also been instances of Pirates from Africa attacking some of the ships in the region.