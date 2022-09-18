Top 10 world news: MBS to skip Queen funeral, Putin appeals for calm

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman won't attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report



Saudi representation at the funeral has been closely watched for any signs of a further thaw in a diplomatic chill Western countries imposed on Prince Mohammed after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

US report points out glaring weakness shared by Chinese and Russian militaries



The top officers across the five services, i.e., army, navy, air force, rocket force and strategic support force of both the countries lack operational experience in any branch other than the one they started their careers from.

Queen's mourning draws heavy foreign visitors, boosts UK tourism



The average rate for a hotel in London increased to $384 per night from $244 per night since the announcement of her death.

Hackers launch cyber-attack on UK hotel chain for 'fun'



The couple, who claimed to be from Vietnam, said that they deleted large amounts of data after they were prevented from carrying out a ransomware attack.

Putin appeals for calm in conversation with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan



Both, Kyrghyzstan and Tajikistan are former Soviet states and central Asia is still considered to be within Russia's sphere of influence.

UK: Russia may attack more civilian targets in Ukraine



“In the last seven days, Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect,” said UK’s defence ministry.

UK: 28-year-old man charged with public order offence over queen's coffin



Another such instance occurred when a 19-year-old was accused of exposing himself and pushing waiting mourners from the back as they were waiting in line at the Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday (September 14).

Goldman Sachs slices US GDP forecast; predicts fed hike and rise in unemployment



The financial firm expects the US central bank, the Federal Reserve to hike policy rates by 75 basis points in its next meeting.

Powerful earthquake of 6.9 magnitude hits Taiwan's southeast coast; tremors felt in China too



The deadliest earthquake Taiwan ever experienced was of 7.6 magnitudes in 1999, which claimed the lives of over 2,000 people.

US: Republican-led states sends another group of migrants to VP Kamala Harris's residence & Massachusetts



Similar instances of sending migrants to other states and vice president's residences have occurred. Last week, Abbott, Texas's governor, sent three full buses to New York and also sent 100 migrants to Harris's residence on Thursday (Sept 15).



