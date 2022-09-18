UK: 28-year-old man charged with public order offence over queen's coffin 

With ongoing preparations to bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II, a 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence, claiming that he broke the line of mourners on Friday (September 16), in order to approach the Queen's coffin.

Muhammad Khan, a resident of east London's Tower Hamlets, will be presented on Monday (September 19) before Westminster Magistrates' Court. Khan was accused of violating the Public Order Act, as per the Metropolitan Police.

Also read | LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral updates | World leaders start arriving for the Queen's state funeral

The incident was captured on live stream video at Westminster Hall around 10:00 BST, BBC reported.

Muhammad was charged on Saturday (September 17) with violating Section 4A of the Public Order Act, which prohibits any individual from behaving in a way that intends to cause alarm, harassment, or distress.

Muhammad is the second individual accused of breaking the law while waiting in line to see the Queen lying in state.

Another such instance occurred when a 19-year-old was accused of exposing himself and pushing waiting mourners from the back as they were waiting in line at the Victoria Tower Gardens on Wednesday (September 14).

Also read | UK: World leaders who'll be attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Two allegations of sexual assault and two counts of violating a court order prohibiting sexual harm have been brought against the teen boy. He will show up on October 14th, in Southwark Crown Court, BBC reported.

Thousands of people have been queuing in line for hours with no sleep just to pay their tributes to the oldest monarch.

Until her funeral on Monday (September 19), the late queen will stay in Westminster Hall.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE