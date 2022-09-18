Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman won't attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman is not expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, said Reuters quoting an unnamed source in British foreign office. This is contrary to earlier expectations that he would attend.

Now it is expected that Saudi Arabia will be represented by Prince Turki bin Mohammed al Saud. Prince Turki is a minister of state. He has been member if the cabinet since 2018. Prince Turki is the grandso of late King Fahd and part of the new generation that has been brought to power by Prince Mohammed.

The change was made by Saudi Arabia, Reuters quoted the source as saying.

Britain has invited heads of state from its allies to attend, but it is up to those nations who to send.

Saudi representation at the funeral has been closely watched for any signs of a further thaw in a diplomatic chill Western countries imposed on Prince Mohammed after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi insider-turned-critic, that U.S. intelligence says was approved by the crown prince.

He has denied any role in the killing. In 2020, Saudi Arabia jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for Khashoggi's murder.

(With inputs from agencies)

