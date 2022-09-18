Putin appeals for calm in conversation with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday (September 18) had telephonic conversation with leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and spoke about the border clashes that erupted between the Central Asian republics.

"Vladimir Putin urged the sides to prevent further escalation and to take measures to resolve the situation exclusively by peaceful, political and diplomatic means as soon as possible, and confirmed Russia's readiness to provide the necessary assistance to ensure stability in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border region." Kremlin said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Kyrghyz health ministry said on Sunday that death toll from the border clashed had risen to 36.

"The total number of dead as a result of the armed conflict in the (Kyrgyz) Batken region is 36," and another 134 have been injured, the ministry said in a statement.

Previously, the ministry had said that the death toll was 24.

Tajik ministry had said that earlier that civilians had been killed but did not provide a figure.

The two sides agreed to a ceasefire on Friday but since then traded accusation of breaching it.

After more clashes on Saturday, the night passed "quietly, without incidents" the Kyrgyz border authorities said on Sunday morning.

"The country's leadership is taking all measures to stabilise the situation, prevent attempts of escalation... in a peaceful way," the border authorities said.

Both countries are former Soviet states and central Asia is still considered to be within Russia's sphere of influence.

(With inputs from agencies)

