'Don't. Don't. Don't,' Biden warns Putin to not use nuclear or chemical weapons against Ukraine

In a recent TV interview, US President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to not use tactical nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine as his side faces setbacks.

Reportedly, Biden was quizzed if Putin, aggrieved by the losses sustained on the battlefield against the Ukrainians in the last couple of weeks would think of unleashing chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.

"Don't. Don't. Don't. You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II," said Biden in the interview.

When pressed further on what will be the consequences if Putin, inadvertently does take the step and cross the line, Biden remarked of Russia becoming a 'pariah' state.

"You think I would tell you if I knew exactly what it would be? Of course, I'm not gonna tell you. It'll be consequential. They'll become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been. And depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur." said the US President.

In the last few days, the White House has also taken a rather aggressive stance in calling out Putin on the public platform. After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised Putin that 'today's era is not of war', Washington quickly jumped in on the conversation and gave its version to Moscow.

"He (Putin) is only further isolating himself from the international community. We don't believe that now's the time to be doing any business as usual with Russia with respect to what they're doing in Ukraine." said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council in the White House.

Additionally, US secretary of state Antony Blinken stated that what India and China communicated to Russia reflected the concerns of the world.

“What you're hearing from China, from India, is reflective of concerns around the world about the effects of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.” said Blinken.

It is pertinent to note that ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February earlier this year, it had been on the ascendency. However, the last couple of weeks has come as a rude shocker to Moscow.

The Russian troops in the Kharkiv region were forced to pull back as the Ukrainians launched a collective and sustained military effort. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has liberated more than 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles) of Ukrainian territory during this month alone. The victories have apparently all been in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

