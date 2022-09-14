Ukraine aims to free all Russian-occupied areas after recapturing 8,000 sq km

After driving out Russian forces in a speedy counter-offensive in the northeast, Ukraine is targeting freeing all territory occupied by invading Russian forces. In a Tuesday evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles) have been liberated by Ukrainian forces so far this month. The victories have apparently all been in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

"Stabilisation measures" had been completed in about half of that territory, Zelensky said, "and across a liberated area of about the same size, stabilisation measures are still ongoing."

The total area retaken by Ukraine and cited by Zelensky is roughly the size of the Greek island of Crete, Reuters reported.

However, US President Joe Biden believes that Ukraine is still far from achieving what it has set out to do. Asked whether Ukraine has reached a turning point in the six-month war, Biden said it was hard to tell.

Russian forces have left defensive positions, particularly in and around Kharkiv, a US spokesperson said.

"It's clear the Ukrainians have made significant progress. But I think it’s going to be a long haul," Biden said.

Moscow abandoned its main bastion in the northeast on Saturday following which Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns. Russian forces still control about a fifth of Ukraine in the south and east, but Kyiv is now on the offensive in both areas.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych held out the prospects of moving on the eastern province of Luhansk, which together with Donetsk is known as the Donbas.

"There is now an assault on Lyman and there could be an advance on Siversk," Arestovych said in a video posted on YouTube, referring to two towns.

He also talked of a fight expected in the town of Svatovo, where the Russians have storage depots.

"And that is what they fear most, that we take Lyman and then advance on Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk. And they would be cut off from Svatovo," he said.

Meanwhile, Denis Pushilin, leader of the Donetsk People's Republic run by Russian proxies said in a video post that Lyman remains in their hands. "The situation has been stabilised. The enemy naturally is trying to advance in small groups but (Russian-led) Allied forces are fully repelling them."

Speaking in the central square of Balakliia, a crucial military supply hub taken by Ukrainian forces late last week, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said 150,000 people had been liberated from Russian rule in the area.

"The aim is to liberate the Kharkiv region and beyond - all the territories occupied by the Russian Federation," Malyar said.

(With inputs from agencies)