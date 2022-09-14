US plans to send more weapons to Ukraine

The US is planning to send more weapons to Ukraine soon, said John Kirby, National Security Council spokesman on Wednesday (September 14). He hailed Ukraine's new "momentum" in driving back Russian forces.

"I do think you'll see another one here in the coming days," he told reporters, referring to another tranche in the multi-billion-dollar US program to support the pro-Western country's military.

He said it was too early to say whether Ukraine's gain and Russian retreat in the eastern parts of the country were indicative of a turning point in the war. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. It calls the invasion a 'special military operation'.

"I think what you're seeing is certainly a shift in momentum by the Ukrainian armed forces," Kirby said, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be the one to "determine and decide whether he feels militarily they've reached a turning point."

Despite the "dramatic events..., it's war and war is unpredictable."

"What we're going to do is continue to support him," Kirby said.

Kirby said US weaponry had been "instrumental" in Ukraine's ability to hit back at the Russians, and that "we're in lockstep with the Ukrainians."

As for Moscow's claims that it had not suffered a defeat in the latest battle, but was simply moving its troops, Kirby said: "They're calling it a repositioning but certainly they have withdrawn in the face of Ukrainian armed forces that are clearly on the offense."

(With inputs from agencies)

