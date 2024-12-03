New Delhi, India

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday (Dec 3) after 44 years, accusing the opposition of anti-state activities. Following the announcement, political activities have been banned and protests have been prohibited. Moreover, media is also censored in the country now.

Meanwhile, North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Mark Rutte sidestepped the question about Ukraine's membership in the intergovernmental military alliance, saying that the priority right now is to strengthen Ukraine's hand by sending it more weapons.

Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the Lebanese government that if the Hezbollah ceasefire collapses, there will longer be an exemption for the state of Lebanon.

Martial law in South Korea: Protests launch against imposition of law- Top updates

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in the country on Tuesday (Dec 3), vowing to eliminate “anti-state” forces. The surprising move harkened back to an era of authoritarian leaders that the country has not seen since the 1980s.

Russia-Ukraine war: NATO chief sidesteps talk of Kyiv's membership, says 'priority is...'

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Tuesday (Dec 3) sidestepped the question about war-torn Ukraine's membership into the intergovernmental military alliance.

Israeli minister says if truce with Hezbollah fails, there'll be no exemption for state of Lebanon

Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the Lebanese government, saying that if the ceasefire with Hezbollah collapses, there will no longer be an exemption for Lebanon, and Israel will act strongly, reported The Times of Israel.

Critics raise concern over Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel, say 'job is difficult'

Days after US President-elect Donald Trump selected Kashyap "Kash" Patel for director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), critics have been expressing doubts about his being qualified to lead the US government's principal law enforcement agency.

What is the Hannah Kobayashi case, 'voluntary missing' Hawaii woman?

A Hawaii woman named Hannah Kobayashi went missing mysteriously from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on November 8. Now, there is a twist in the story.

Georgia PM threatens to punish protesters as court rejects bid to annul vote

Georgia's prime minister on Tuesday threatened to punish his political opponents, accusing them of being behind the violence at mass protests, as Tbilisi's top court rejected a key lawsuit to annul the result of a contested October vote.

Maharashtra CM suspense: Anjali Damania's 'Shinde will be Oppn leader' swipe as ex-CM out of hospital

Anjali Damania, a politician in the Indian state of Maharashtra, has suggested that Eknath Shinde might become the leader of the opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra as all eyes are set on who will be the next chief minister.

Bangladesh communal tensions: Lawyer defending detained Hindu monk ‘brutally attacked’

A spokesperson for the Hindu spiritual organisation International Society for Krishna Consciousness, known as ISKCON, said Monday (Dec 2) that the lawyer of detained Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu was brutally attacked in Bangladesh. ISKCON Kolkata’s Radharamn Das said that advocate Ramen Roy, who is helping Chinmoy fight legal cases, was attacked by some people at his home and was now in critical condition.

BGT 2024-25: Australia have history on their side in Adelaide, just like Perth

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) is almost ready for the second Test - a day-night pink-ball match in Adelaide from December 6. In last 10 years, Australia have played 10 Tests at the Adelaide Oval and won nine of them - the only time they lost was to India in 2018, in a day match though.

Laapataa Ladies Oscar campaign: Roma director Alfonso Cuaron to host screening of the film

Aamir Khan has joined hands with Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron to add heft to the Oscar campaign of his produced film Laapataa Ladies. Renamed as Lost Ladies for the international audience, the film is India's official entry for the Oscars 2025. It has been helmed by Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao. Both Khan and Rao are touring the UK to promote their film.