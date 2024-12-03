New Delhi

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) is almost ready for the second Test - a day-night pink-ball match in Adelaide from December 6. In last 10 years, Australia have played 10 Tests at the Adelaide Oval and won nine of them - the only time they lost was to India in 2018, in a day match though.

The Baggy Greens have although won all the six pink-ball games they have played including against India in 2020 - the first match of the tour. This time Adelaide is the second stop in the five-Test series with India leading the series 1-0 after winning the first match in Perth by 295 runs.

The history, however, is with Australia in Adelaide, just like it was in Perth.

Over the years, Australia have managed to win under every situation in Adelaide - be it toss won or lost, bat first or second, chase a target or defend.

In last 10 years, Australia have batted first five times in Adelaide with their average first innings score being 506. They crossed the 500-run mark three times with the highest innings total being 589 and the lowest being 442. In those five times, the other teams have managed to average just 284 in reply to Australia - showing the prowess of the home side's bowling attack.

On the five occasions Australia batted second, they have averaged 260 but still managed to take a lead of 32 runs after bowling out the oppositions for just 228 in the first innings of the match. India would hope to bat first and put on an Australia-like score in Adelaide this time.

Come third innings, the scores dip for all the teams, with Australia's average score being 214 but the opposition getting out for just 196. In the fourth innings, Australia have chased the average target of 145 four out of five times while managing to defend the average target of 204 four out of four times.

In one match against Pakistan, when they posted 589 in the first innings - they won by an innings and 48. And, the only time they failed to chase the target was against India.

As for their matches against India, Australia have won twice and lost once since 2014. Out of those three times, India have batted second only once but scored 444 against Australia's 517 - they still lost the match by just 48 runs (2014) despite Virat Kohli's epic twin tons.

In the remaining two innings, India averaged 247 batting first but took a lead of 30-odd runs in the first innings after bowling Australia out for an average score of 213.

In the second innings of those matches, India once scored 307 and bowled Australia out for 291 - winning the match by 31 runs (2018). And, in the other match they were bundled out for 36 in the third innings of the match in an aberration - their lowest Test innings total as Australia won the match by eight wickets (2020).

All in all, India have a solid chance of taking a 2-0 lead in the series if they manage to keep out the collapses - a recurring feature in recent past but Australia hits different to India batters and they have shown that in the first Test.