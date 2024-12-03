India

India batter Urvil Patel, who plays for Gujarat in domestic T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), has once again hit the headlines. Patel, on Tuesday (Dec. 3), scored his second T20 ton in four games and equalled a record held by South Africa batter David Miller. Urvil's ton came up in 36 balls—his second sub-40 balls ton. He's the first Indian batter to achieve the record and only second in the world after Miller.

His first ton, on November 27, was in 28 balls—the fastest by an Indian in T20 format and second fastest overall. Estonia's Sahil Chauhan holds the world record for fastest ton off 27 balls, which came against Cyprus in June earlier this year.

Patel finished unbeaten on 115 off just 41 balls on Tuesday, hitting eight fours and 11 sixes.

Patel's twin hundreds come days after going unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction. He was part of Gujarat Titans in the 2023 season but was released by them ahead of the mega auction without having played a single game for them in the 2023 season.

Patel was listed as an uncapped wicketkeeper-batter in the IPL auction, but his name was not even announced for a bid.

A total of 182 players were sold in the IPL mega auction, which went on for two days, i.e. November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with Rishabh Pant ending up as the costliest buy in the tournament history.

It is to be noted that Patel took over Pant's 32-ball hundred record with his first ton to score the fastest T20 century by an Indian.

He also recorded the second fastest 50-over hundred by an Indian last year. Patel hit a century off just 41 balls in domestic 50-over tournament Vijay Hazare Trophy—second only to Yusuf Pathan's 40-ball hundred—the fastest by an Indian in List A cricket.