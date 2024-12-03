Adelaide, Australia

Australia are facing uncertainty over all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's bowling in the upcoming pink-ball Adelaide Test which starts December 6. The Aussie all-rounder bowled 17 overs in the first Test in Perth and pulled up sore. Australia have added Tasmania's Beau Webster as the back-up option in the squad.

Advertisment

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, however, is hopeful of Marsh being able to do both bat and ball come match day.

"I think he'll be right," Alex Carey said of Marsh on Tuesday (Dec. 3) while talking to reporters. "I haven't heard otherwise. His batting has been fantastic for us since he's come back into this team, and his bowling again, he took some handy wickets. So hopefully he's right and ready to go."

Also Read: Alex Carey reveals Australia's plan against Jasprit Bumrah in Adelaide

Advertisment

Australia are looking to make a comeback in the five-Test series after losing the Perth Test by 295 runs. They would be hoping to take inspiration from their last Adelaide performance against India, when they bowled them out for 36 runs in the second innings.

India, on the other hand, are also looking at some decisions to be made ahead of the second Test with both regular skipper Rohit Sharma and injured batter Shubman Gill back after missing the first Test in Perth. India, however, managed to win the Perth Test under stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah.

India's bowling, however, seems finalized, with Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj being the two pacers apart from Jasprit Bumrah. Rana, who impressed with four wickets in his debut Test, also took four wickets in six balls in the practice game.

Advertisment

For the spinner role, Washington Sundar looks like a lock with the offie getting to bowl and bat both in the tour game. Nitish Kumar Reddy, meanwhile, looks set to retain his place as the all-rounder.