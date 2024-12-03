Adelaide, Australia

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey says that the key to face India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is to make him bowl deeper in the innings with an older ball. The comments come as the two sides prepare for the second Test in Adelaide from December 6 after India won the first one in Perth by 295 runs. Bumrah was Player of the Match in the first Test for his match haul of 8/72.

“He (Bumrah) is obviously a fantastic bowler; has been for a number of years. Our batters are world-class as well and always find ways to come up with solutions,” Carey said while talking to reporters on Tuesday (Dec. 3) as reported by the ICC news.

“We've had a look at him now. Hopefully we can combat that first, second spell. Get him bowling a little bit deeper in the innings with an older ball,” he added.

The batter also gave example of Travis Head, who played a beautiful counter-attacking innings of 89 off 101 balls before Bumrah took him out with a peach.

“We saw Travis sort of counterpunch a bit. I trust our batters, we'll find a way not only (against) Bumrah…they played a couple of other debutants who bowled well as well,” Carey said.

As for how the morale of the team is amid all the talk about a rift in the squad, the wicketkeeper said: “We are excited. We take a lot of confidence from our record in pink-ball cricket — it doesn't mean we will have the success, but our methods, our style of play, and the experience we have in this group, we’ll bounce back from Perth.”

Australia would be hoping to take inspiration from their last Adelaide performance against India when they bowled them out for 36 runs in the second innings.