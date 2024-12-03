New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli roared back to form in India's first Test versus Australia, in Perth, of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he scored an impressive 100 not out in the second innings, helping India secure a massive 295-run win.

Ahead of the second Test, to be held at the picturesque Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Kohli is on the cusp of equalling Sir Don Bradman's huge record. Bradman holds the record for most international hundreds by a batter in a visiting country, with 11 tons in 19 matches in England from 1930-1948. Kohli, on the other hand, has 10 centuries in Australia from 43 games, starting from 2011.

Batters with most 100s in visiting countries:

Don Bradman (Australia) - 11 in England

Virat Kohli (India) - 10 in Australia

Jack Hobbs (England) - 9 in Australia

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 9 in Sri Lanka

Sir Viv Richards (West Indies) - 8 in England

Sunil Gavaskar (India) - 7 in West Indies

Kohli -- with 81 international tons -- has a bright chance of levelling Bradman's elite record in Adelaide, his happy hunting ground. At the Adelaide Oval, the Indian star batter averages an impressive 63.62 with 509 runs with three hundreds and a fifty in four Tests. Even in the white-ball formats, Kohli has played some memorable knocks at the Adelaide Oval. Thus, he will be eager to carry on with the momentum and get a big score in the upcoming day-night Test between India and Australia, starting on December 6.

After a big win in Perth, India lead the five-match Test series 1-0 and Rohit Sharma & Co. will be desperate to add to Australia's woes in the pink-ball contest. Pat Cummins-led Australia have lost only a solitary day-night Test, out of the 12 played.