New Delhi

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar thinks that Australia camp has some cracks in it. The comments come as India prepare of the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide after winning the first one in Perth by 295 runs.

“The panic in the Australian ranks is palpable, what with former players calling for heads to be chopped off and some even hinting at cracks in the Australian team after Josh Hazlewood’s media interview at the end of the third day’s play, where he suggested that it was up to the batters to now do something," wrote Gavaskar in his column for sports magazine Sportstar.

"Now, a few days later, Hazlewood is out of the second Test and possibly the series too with a supposed side strain. Strange, since nobody had noticed anything wrong with Hazlewood at that media conference. Mystery, mystery — the like of which used to be common in Indian cricket in the past. Now it’s the Aussies, and like old McDonald, I’m simply loving it,” he further added.

Hazlewood, notably, had hit out at Aussie batters, especially the top order, for failing to perform across both innings in the Perth Test. The comments were then suggested by former Aussie player Adam Gilchrist as an indication to a rift in the team.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins, however, denied existence of any such situation in the team.

Hazlewood, who was Australia's most successful bowler in Perth, has been sidelined from the day-night Adelaide Test due to an injury. Scott Boland will replace Hazlewood for the Test.

The last time India played in Adelaide was in 2020 and Hazlewood, who took a five-for, had played a pivotal role in dismissing India for 36 in the second innings.

The second Test of the five-match series starts from December 6.