West Indies

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales created history on day 2 (Dec. 1) during the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh by registering the lowest economy rate in a Test innings since 1978. Seales also took four wickets in addition to setting the record.

The WI pacer bowled 15.5 overs with 10 maidens and gave away just five runs and took four wickets. He gave away those runs at an economy rate of 0.31 - the best in last 46 years.

Prior to Seales, India's Umesh Yadav held the same record when he gave away just nine runs in 21 overs at an economy of 0.42 against South Africa in 2015. Yadav also picked three wickets to return with figures of 3/9 in the Test held in Delhi.

The next one in the top five list is another Indian, Maninder Singh, who also gave away nine runs in 20.4 overs at an economy of 0.43 against England at Lord's in 1986.

Aussie great Greg Chappell is the next one on the list with an economy rate of 0.45 when he gave away just five runs in 11 overs against England in the 1979 WACA Test.

Australia's current off-spinner Nathan Lyon completes the list with the same economy as Chappell. Lyon gave away 10 runs in 22 overs against South Africa in Cape Town in the 2014 Test.

As for the match, Bangladesh were bowled out for 164 in the first innings after the first day of the Test was truncated due to rain. In reply, the West Indies finished the second day at 70/1.

For Bangladesh, Mominul Haque registered his 17th Test duck - the most for them in the format. Bangladesh are already trailing 0-1 in the two Test series, and their chances don't look any brighter for the ongoing second match either.