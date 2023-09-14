Top 10 world news: Libya floods, NASA study team rules out extra-terrestrial origin of UFOs, and more

The United Nations (UN) said on Thursday (September 14) that most of the deaths due to floods in Libya's Derna could have been averted if early warning and emergency management systems had functioned properly. In other news, From China to Libya, catastrophic floods have wreaked havoc, killing thousands of people globally. The situation in the Libyan coastal city of Derna is particularly distressing due to the flash flooding caused by Storm Daniel, leaving around 4,000 and more than 10,000 missing.

The United Nations (UN) said on Thursday (September 14) that most of the deaths due to floods in Libya's Derna could have been averted if early warning and emergency management systems had functioned properly.

The situation in the Libyan coastal city of Derna is particularly distressing due to the flash flooding caused by Storm Daniel, leaving around 4,000 and more than 10,000 missing. The Libyan floods are one of the eight devastating flooding events that have created chaos on four continents in the first 11 days of September.

In November 2017, the Indian mission in the United Nations was tirelessly working for a cause which was one of its kind. It was to ensure a simultaneous two-thirds majority of two principal organs of United Nations – the UN General Assembly and UN Security Council – for the re-election of Indian candidate judge Dalveer Bhandari to the International Court of Justice.

Bill Nelson, Administrator of NASA, said on Thursday (September 14) said that the space agency's independent study team set up to look into UFOs (Unidentified Flying Phenomena) or UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena), as they are lately being called, did not find evidence that they had any extraterrestrial origin.

China's appointment of Ambassador Zhao Sheng to Afghanistan has sent ripples through the global diplomatic arena. After the Taliban's resurgence following the withdrawal of US forces, China became the first country to officially appoint a new ambassador to Kabul.

India batter Prithvi Shaw's career has already seen several ups and downs. While he is striving hard to become a regular for Team India across formats even as he has been piling up big scores in the domestic circuit at regular intervals, he continues to face hurdles from time to time. After a roaring start for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup 2023, he suffered a knee injury in mid-August.

Mexican lawmakers heard testimony the alleged bodies of two "non-human beings" during a congressional hearing, but experts have raised scepticism over it. The alleged mummified remains were displayed in two small display cases on Tuesday (September 12), marking the first time the Mexican Congress has addressed the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

India has demanded the US authorities take strict action in a case involving a Seattle cop joking over the tragic death of a student of Indian origin. Following this, the US has also assured the Indian side of prompt action.

A chartered plane with six passengers and two crew members aboard, veered off at the Mumbai airport on Thursday (September 14), due to heavy rainfall. The VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL had departed from Visakhapatnam for Mumbai. The incident took place at the time the plane attempted to land on runway 27 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).