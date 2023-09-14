Big blow to Prithvi Shaw! Star India batter out of majority of domestic season with knee injury

India batter Prithvi Shaw's career has already seen several ups and downs. While he is striving hard to become a regular for Team India across formats and is also piling up big scores in the domestic circuit at regular intervals, he continues to face hurdles from time to time. After a roaring start for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup 2023, he suffered a knee injury mid-August.

Now, as per a report, in ESPNCricinfo, Shaw is set to miss majority of India's 2023-24 domestic season which gets underway with the Irani Cup in Rajkot on October 1. He is expected to be out of action for three to four months.

It is to be noted that the 23-year-old Shaw suffered the injury while representing Northamptonshire in the One-Day championship fixture against Durham. Later, subsequent scans made it clear that the injury was a lot worse than what was initially expected. He was off to a flying start for Northamptonshire, scoring 244 and 125 not out in four outings.

After initially consulting a surgeon in London, Shaw has returned to the NCA in Bengaluru for another assessment. At present, the medical team is examining all possible options regarding his treatment so as to avoid surgery.

A Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official told ESPNcricinfo that they would adopt a wait-and-watch approach with Shaw and remain in touch with the NCA regarding the possibility of the Indian batter to be ready for the Ranji Trophy in January.

For now, Shaw is certain to be out of action for the limited-overs competitions commencing with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy next month, on October 16.

Shaw was part of the Indian team during their home T20Is versus New Zealand early this year. However, he didn't get a game before going through a rough patch in IPL 2023, where he managed only 106 runs for Delhi Capitals (DC) in eight games.

Notably, the right-hander has confirmed a return to Northants for the next season, where he will represent the team across formats.

