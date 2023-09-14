Mumbai: Chartered plane carrying six veers off the runway while landing amid heavy rains
The Airport Duty Officer said that the aircraft skidded off the runway and crashed afterwards at the Domestic Airport due to heavy rainfall.
A chartered plane with six passengers and two crew members aboard, veered off at the Mumbai airport on Thursday (September 14), due to heavy rainfall.
The VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL had departed from Visakhapatnam for Mumbai. The incident took place at the time the plane attempted to land on runway 27 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
No casualties have been reported.
"VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. Visibility was 700m with heavy rain. No casualties reported as of now," an official statement said.
#WATCH | VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 6 passengers and 2 crew members on board. Visibility was 700m with heavy rain. No… pic.twitter.com/KxwNZrcmO5— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023
The officials said that three people who were wounded in the incident, have been rushed to hospital for medical treatment, as per news agency ANI reports.
The runway has been temporarily closed due to the incident forcing the diversion of flights.
(With input from agencies)
