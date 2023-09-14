Experts sceptic over purported 'alien' bodies: 'Made no sense'

Mexican lawmakers heard testimony the alleged bodies of two "non-human beings" during a congressional hearing, but experts have raised scepticism over it.

The alleged mummified remains were displayed in two small display cases on Tuesday (September 12), marking the first time the Mexican Congress has addressed the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

The supposed corpses had greyish skin and human-like facial features, with three fingers in hand. They were brought by Jaime Maussan, a Mexican journalist and researcher who claimed to have discovered them in Peru in 2017.

During the session called by ruling party lawmaker Sergio Gutierrez, Maussan said, "They are non-human beings. We don't want to call them extraterrestrials because we don't know." Gutierrez defended the event as being in the "public interest".

Maussan claimed, "It's the queen of all evidence. That is, if the DNA is showing us that they are non-human beings and that there is nothing that looks like this in the world, we should take it as such."

Experts are sceptic over the claims

Maussan had also made similar claims in Peru in 2017, but he didn't unveil the bodies publicly at the time.

However, according to a report from the country's prosecutor's office, the bodies were "recently manufactured dolls, which have been covered with a mixture of paper and synthetic glue to simulate the presence of skin".

Julieta Fierro, who is a researcher at the Institute of Astronomy at Mexico's National Autonomous University, was one of those who expressed scepticism. On Wednesday, Fierro added that many elements of the data "made no sense".

Fierro further clarified that the claims by the researchers that her university supported their discovery were false.

She added that scientists would require more advanced technology than the X-rays they claimed to employ to assess whether the allegedly calcified remains were "non-human".

As quoted by NBC News, she said: "Maussan has done many things. He says he has talked to the Virgin of Guadalupe. He told me extraterrestrials do not talk to me like they talk to him because I don't believe in them."

