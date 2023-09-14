NASA's UFO study team to reveal its findings on Thursday. Here's how to watch live

NASA’s Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) study team will share its findings on unidentified flying objects on Thursday (September 14). The independent team commissioned in 2022, consists of 16 experts from different fields for examining UAPs from a scientific perspective and developing potential methods for future study.

UAPs are also largely referred to as Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs).

NASA’s UFO study team to announce results on Sept. 14. Here’s how to watch it live

The briefing, scheduled for 10:00 am EDT (7:30 pm IST) at NASA's headquarters in Washington, will be led by a panel including NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Nicola Fox, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate, Dan Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research, and David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation and chair of NASA’s UAP independent study team.

The team once held a public meeting on May 31. During that meeting, the group of experts discussed ways through which better data could be collected to help unravel the mystery surrounding UAPs or UFOs.

Also Read | Lead poisoning has far greater impact on global health than previously thought: Study

The dearth of data on UAPs is in part due to the fact that the capabilities of many of the advanced sensors operated by the US government and military remain classified.

Watch the UFOs study report live here at 10:00 am EDT (7:30 pm IST):

Why this study is important?

Despite the lack of definitive data, NASA's Dan Evans stressed in the May 31 meeting that studying a topic such as UAP fits within the agency's scientific purview. "First and foremost, it provides an opportunity for us to expand our understanding of the world around us," Evans said. "This work is in our DNA."

The topic of UAP/UFOs has been frequently discussed by the federal government in recent years. In July, two former US military aviators gave testimony concerning encounters with bizarre objects that occurred in controlled US airspace.

Also Read | Swiss researchers engineer bacteria to generate electricity using wastewater

The study is not intended to answer all the questions. The researchers are focused on how civilian and government data, commercial data, and other sources could be organised and analysed in the future to shed more light on obscure sights in the sky.

One of NASA's missions is to ensure the safety of aircraft, so this study aligns with that, as well as with the interests of national security in the study of UAPs.

The research will report on which scientific methods should be applied, what else NASA should collect to understand UAP, and what are the fundamental physical constraints on UAP's origins and nature.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE