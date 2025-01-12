The death toll in raging wildfires in Los Angeles, California rose to 16 on Sunday. The National Weather Service said that the next few days would prove critical to the firefighting effort, with dry weather and strong winds expected to continue.

Advertisment

At least five people were killed today in the Himalayan Indian state of Uttarakhand after a bus fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge. The bus reportedly lost control, leading to the accident that left 17 people injured.

Elon Musk today went all out against German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and declared 'Say No to Scholz' on X, urging all Germans to abandon him and instead support far-right AfD party.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Advertisment

LA wildfires update: International crews arrive to battle blaze; death toll at 16

The death toll due to the ravaging wildfires in Los Angeles (LA) has climbed to 16, and more fatalities are expected.

Advertisment

India: Five dead, 17 injured as bus rolls down hill in Uttarakhand

Five people have died in the northern Himalayan Indian state of Uttarakhand after their bus rolled 100 metres down a hill in Pauri Garhwal district.

‘Say NO to Scholz,’ Musk declares as Germany decries election meddling

In another sign of US billionaire Elon Musk’s growing political interference in Europe, the Tesla boss urged all German citizens to “say no" to Chancellor Olaf Scholz ahead of crucial snap legislative polls.

JD Vance tells ‘who shouldn’t be pardoned’ as fate of Jan 6 rioters hangs in balance



The incoming US Vice President JD Vance reiterated on Saturday (Jan 11) President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to pardon Jan 6 Capitol riot protesters, but added those who were involved in violence should “obviously” not receive any relief.

Delhi polls: BJP's Kapil Mishra accuses AAP of aiding Rohingyas by adding them to voters' list

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (Jan 9) accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi of aiding Rohingyas by adding them to the voters list of Delhi and attempting to change the demography of the city.

‘I love staring at my wife,’ How top Indian biz tycoons are reacting to 90-hour workweek call



Some of the top Indian corporate titans have locked horns amid raging debate over a healthy work-life balance. The row started when Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan recommended a 90-hour workweek, including working Sundays.

Anita Anand, Indian-origin lawmaker, drops out of Canada PM race



Anita Anand has bowed out of Canada's prime ministerial race and announced that she won't seek re-election to parliament either.

Switzerland willing to host potential Trump-Putin peace talks: Reports



Switzerland has reportedly shown its willingness to host potential talks between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin if any such request emerges.

IPL 2025 set to begin on March 21, Final on THIS date

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to start on March 21, instead of the earlier proposed date of March 14. The development was confirmed by the Board on Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as reported by news agency PTI.

Paris Hilton to Mandy Moore: All the celebrities who have lost homes in the LA fire



Several celebrities, including Mel Gibson, Paris Hilton, and Anthony Hopkins, have lost their homes in the LA fires. Take a look.