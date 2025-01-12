The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (Jan 9) accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi of aiding Rohingyas by adding them to the voters list of Delhi and attempting to change the demography of the city.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said, "We have released a video, in which, a Rohingya infiltrator is himself saying that $116 (Rs 10,000) ration, Jal Board water and electricity, everything is being provided by the people of Amanatullah Khan (AAP MLA)."

"This video evidence shows that Rohingya infiltrators are being added to the voters' list and an attempt is being made to change the demography of Delhi," Mishra added.

'AAP is supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators'

Hours after Mishra's remarks, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Smriti Irani accused the AAP of staying silent on such issues (in this case infiltration) related to national security.

"Who are those infiltrators who want to weaken the democratic structure of our country by making fake voter cards? Why are Aam Aadmi Party MLAs not coordinating with the investigating agencies? Aam Aadmi Party is standing in support of Bangladeshi infiltrators," Irani said during a press conference.

"Two AAP MLAs—Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar—have been involved in the conspiracy to make fake Aadhar cards for Bangladeshi infiltrators," she added.

The Delhi Police had issued notices to Mohinder Goyal and his staff in connection with the discovery of fake documents during a recent crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

'Rohingyas settled in Delhi with the help of...'

On Saturday, BJP leader Ramesh Bhiduri alleged that Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators were settled in Delhi with the support of parties like Congress, AAP and Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"Bangladeshi infiltrators, Rohingyas are settled in Delhi. Whether it is Congress, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee or Arvind Kejriwal, they want to give them the rights of the poor people of the country. Congress and AAP MLAs are involved in providing (fake Aadhar) cards to Bangladeshi infiltrators, Rohingyas. Many AAP leaders will go to jail," Bhiduri told ANI.

Delhi Police bust illegal Bangladeshi immigration nexus

On December 24, the Delhi Police said that they busted a major illegal immigration racket involving Bangladeshis by arresting 11 people in connection with the crime.

According to the police, the accused facilitated Bangladeshi nationals by producing counterfeit Aadhar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website.

(With inputs from agencies)