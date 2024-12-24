New Delhi

The Delhi Police said on Tuesday (Dec 24) that they busted a major illegal immigration racket involving Bangladeshis by arresting 11 people in connection with the crime.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Ankit Chauhan, said that the accused facilitated Bangladeshi nationals by producing counterfeit Aadhar cards, voter IDs, and other forged documents via a fake website.

'Jungle routes, trains used to enter India'

DCP Chauhan told ANI that the illegal immigrants used jungle routes and express trains to enter India.

The above developments came as Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena recently directed the chief secretary and the police commissioner to launch a two-month drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in India's national capital.

Over 1,000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants found in Delhi

Citing police sources, ANI reported that more than 1,000 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants had been identified so far across Delhi.

A recent police operation involved door-to-door verification, scrutiny of documents, and interrogations.

