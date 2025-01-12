The incoming US Vice President JD Vance Saturday (Jan 11) reiterated President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to pardon Jan 6 Capitol riot protestors, but added those who were involved in violence should “obviously” not receive any relief. Trump has repeatedly said he would offer presidential pardons to Jan 6ers on the very first day of his administration.

Advertisment

“If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned,” Vance said while talking to Fox News. He added, “If you protested peacefully on January 6, and you had Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice treat you like a gang member, you should be pardoned.”

Jan 6 Capitol riots

Trump loyalists had laid siege to the US Capitol following the 2020 loss to Democratic candidate Joe Biden in an attempt to stop the certification of the elections. The ruckus ended up claiming five lives and causing injuries to the hundreds, including 174 police officers. Later, at least 127 defendants were handed over convictions. According to the US Justice Department, about 1,580 people had been charged with federal crimes stemming from the riot.

Advertisment

Also read: Zuckerberg's latest move: Meta orders removal of Tampons from Men's bathrooms sparks backlash

The Washington Post reported that among those convicted, at least 13 are linked to the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, who face charges of seditious conspiracy. At least 379 people faced charges related to assaulting police or members of the media. At least 287 people are facing less serious charges, primarily less violent or nonviolent felonies.

Also read: Donald Trump stirs 2021 Capitol riot memories ahead of his certification as US election winner

Advertisment

If Trump decides to pardon the Jan 6 rioters, it will lift all the punishments but also restore their civil rights such as the right to vote and possess a gun.

In November, after winning the elections, Trump said he would go ‘case by case’ regarding issuing pardons. “I’m going to do case-by-case, and if they were non-violent, I think they’ve been greatly punished,” Trump told Time magazine. Later, a spokesperson for the Trump transition team said that Trump “will pardon Americans who were denied due process and unfairly prosecuted by the weaponised Department of Justice.”

(With inputs from agencies)