Switzerland has reportedly shown its willingness to host potential talks between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin if any such request emerges. According to a report by the Swiss daily Le Temps, Bern has conveyed its readiness to support Ukraine peace efforts to all stakeholders.

"Following the Burgenstock summit, Ukraine, Russia and the United States were regularly informed of our readiness to support any diplomatic efforts regarding the peace settlement," said Nicolas Bideau, a spokesman for the Swiss Foreign Ministry.

However, the Swiss authorities have made clear they won’t be taking any initiative regarding hosting the event.

This comes after Trump announced Friday (Jan 10) that preparations were underway to set up a meeting between himself and Putin. The incoming US president added talking to Putin was necessary in order to end the conflict in Ukraine. The Kremlin also responded positively, saying Putin was also willing to meet Trump without any precondition.

"We need a mutual desire and political willingness to engage in a dialogue," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, said. "We see that Mr Trump also declares his readiness to solve issues via dialogue. We welcome that.”

What is Burgenstock Forum?

The forum was established under Kyiv’s initiative to bring major nations together to support an end to the war. The forum facilitated Switzerland-led peace talks, in which around 90 UN nations participated. However, around 70 nations that were invited by Ukraine didn’t join the forum.

Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates didn’t even sign the summit communiqué. India refused to join the summit citing the absence of Russia. Moscow had dismissed the summit as a total ‘failure’ and instead dubbed it as a mere "get-together".

