Top 10 world news: King Frederik X assumes Danish throne, India-Maldives row, and more

In the latest, Denmark saw a significant moment in its history with King Frederik X ascending to the throne after the unexpected abdication of Queen Margrethe II. In other news, Maldives has suggested a timeframe for India to remove its military presence stationed in the archipelagic nation in the Indian Ocean, as per a report. Additionally, Iranian authorities have freed journalists Niloufar Hamedi, aged 31, and Elaheh Mohammadi, aged 36, from Evin prison after more than a year of incarceration due to their reporting on the contentious death of Mahsa Amini.

Denmark witnessed a historic transition as King Frederik X assumed the throne following the surprise abdication of Queen Margrethe II. After more than five decades of reigning as Europe's longest-serving monarch, Queen Margrethe's decision has opened a new chapter in Danish royal history.

Maldives has proposed a deadline for India to withdraw its military presence in deployed in the Indian Ocean archipelagic nation, according to a report.

After his China visit, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who is known for his Beijing leanings, has formally asked that the Indian government withdraw its troops stationed in the Indian Ocean archipelagic nation before March 15, a senior official said on Sunday (Jan 14), as per news agency PTI reports.

Iranian authorities have released journalists Niloufar Hamedi, 31, and Elaheh Mohammadi, 36, from Evin prison, following over a year of imprisonment for their coverage of the controversial death of Mahsa Amini.

A volcano situated on the north of the Icelandic fishing village of Grindavik erupted early on Sunday (Jan 14), just hours after residents were evacuated in the vicinity of the area, the authorities said.

The South Korean military said on Sunday (Jan 14) that North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea, days after it staged live-fire exercises near the tense maritime border with the South.

E-commerce giant eBay has reached a settlement, agreeing to pay a $3 million criminal penalty in connection with a disturbing harassment and stalking case against a Massachusetts couple, reported CBS News.

A recently discovered bat virus, capable of infecting humans, has sparked concerns about potential zoonotic transmission in Thailand. The controversial research group behind this finding, EcoHealth Alliance, previously linked to experiments in Wuhan, reported the discovery during a World Health Organisation (WHO) meeting, reported IANS.

A new opinion poll published earlier this week showed that 67 per cent of the Arab world said that Hamas' attack against Israel on Oct 7 was legitimate. According to a report by The Jerusalem Post on Saturday (Jan 13), the poll was carried out by the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies on Wednesday. The poll collected data from 8,000 Arab respondents from 16 countries.

Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer (CEO) of a Bengaluru-based AI startup who is accused of murdering her four-year-old son, was confronted by her husband Venkatraman PR at a police station in Goa on Saturday. Citing a police officer, a report by The Indian Express said there was a brief argument between Seth and Venkatraman.