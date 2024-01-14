Denmark: King Frederik X assumes throne following Queen Margrethe II's abdication
Denmark's royal family: Queen Margrethe of Denmark officially abdicated her throne during a Council of State at Christiansborg Palace on Sunday (Jan 14).
Denmark witnessed a historic transition as King Frederik X assumed the throne following the surprise abdication of Queen Margrethe II. After more than five decades of reigning as Europe's longest-serving monarch, Queen Margrethe's decision has opened a new chapter in Danish royal history.
The symbolic handover occurred during a cabinet meeting at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Sunday (Jan 14). Queen Margrethe formally abdicated by signing a declaration, officially passing the crown to her son, former Crown Prince Frederik. The Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) reported on this momentous occasion.
King Frederik X and his Australian-born wife are anticipated to make a public appearance on the palace balcony. The Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will join them to publicly proclaim the King's accession, adhering to a tradition established since the constitution of 1849. Despite frigid weather, thousands gathered in Copenhagen's streets to witness this historic moment.
Queen Margrethe's reign
Queen Margrethe, at 83, held the record as Europe's longest-reigning monarch and the world's last reigning queen.
Her decision to step down was announced in a live address on New Year's Eve, citing a recent back surgery and reflecting on passing on the responsibility to the next generation after 52 years of rule.
Although no longer the ruling monarch, Queen Margrethe retains the title of Her Majesty.
The Danish Royal House states that she can be installed as an acting regent, performing head-of-state duties when King Frederik or Crown Prince Christian are unavailable, such as during overseas travels. Other royals, including Crown Princess Mary, Prince Joachim, and Princess Benedikte, can also assume this role if needed.
Denmark's constitutional monarchy places formal powers with the elected parliament and government at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. While the royals hold a symbolic ambassadorial role, they play an essential part in approving new legislation.
