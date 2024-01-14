Denmark: King Frederik X assumes throne following Queen Margrethe II's abdication

Denmark witnessed a historic transition as King Frederik X assumed the throne following the surprise abdication of Queen Margrethe II. After more than five decades of reigning as Europe's longest-serving monarch, Queen Margrethe's decision has opened a new chapter in Danish royal history.

The symbolic handover occurred during a cabinet meeting at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Sunday (Jan 14). Queen Margrethe formally abdicated by signing a declaration, officially passing the crown to her son, former Crown Prince Frederik. The Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) reported on this momentous occasion.

King Frederik X and his Australian-born wife are anticipated to make a public appearance on the palace balcony. The Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will join them to publicly proclaim the King's accession, adhering to a tradition established since the constitution of 1849. Despite frigid weather, thousands gathered in Copenhagen's streets to witness this historic moment.