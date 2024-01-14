Prime Minister Modi celebrates Pongal 2024, says festival depicts 'emotion of unity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Pongal by attending festivities at the residence of Union Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan in the national capital on Sunday (Jan 14) and said that the festival depicts an "emotion of unity".

In a gesture of unity and cultural richness, PM Modi expressed, "The festival of Pongal depicts the emotion of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (EBSB).

EBSB stands as a governmental initiative aimed at fostering national integration and encouraging cultural exchange among the diverse states and union territories of India.

"This emotion of unity will give strength to the 'Viksit Bharat' of 2047 (Developed India of 2047)," PM Modi added.

During the celebrations, he extended greetings for the festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Magh Bihu, and hailed diversity and shared joy across the nation.

PM Modi said, "Wish you all a very happy Pongal! On this pious occasion, I wish happiness, prosperity, and contentment to flow in your lives. Today, I feel like I am celebrating Pongal with my kith and kin."

Highlighting the agricultural connection of festivals, he added, "Saint Tiruvallur has said that 'Good harvest, educated men, and honest traders together build the nation.' It's a tradition that on Pongal, the first harvest is offered to God. At the heart of this tradition lies our farmers. In fact, all our festivals are, in one way or other, connected to agriculture."

Moreover, PM Modi highlighted the significance of promoting millet grains, stating that farmers in the country are involved in its production. "If we promote Shree Anna (millet grains), then it directly benefits these three crore (0.03 billion) farmers," he said.

In a heartwarming moment, PM Modi gifted his shawl to a young girl who performed during the Pongal celebrations at L Murugan's residence.

The young singer touched PM Modi's feet, prompting the special gesture and showcasing the Prime Minister's appreciation for the cultural festivities.

Watch | Maldives President Muizzu's party loses key local polls amid diplomatic tensions with India × Pongal, a harvest festival celebrated by the Tamils, signifies gratitude to the Sun, nature, and farm animals contributing to a harvest. The celebration spans four days and marks the auspicious beginning of the Tamil month called Thai.