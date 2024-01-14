India Weather: Delhi wakes up to a chilly Sunday morning, dense fog engulfs North India; Check full forecast

India Weather: Delhi woke up to another bitter cold morning on Sunday (Jan 14). Dense fog has continued to blanket several parts of North India, disrupting train and flight operations.

In the national capital, low visibility delayed 22 trains and 150 flights. The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi saw the visibility drop to near zero.

Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Department has predicted the minimum temperature to settle close to 3.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday (Jan 14).

Amid the chilly morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 'severe.' Air pollution combined with cold conditions decreased the visibility further.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar recorded minimum temperatures between three to seven degrees Celsius.

In the coming week, 'dense' to 'very dense' fog conditions will continue to prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. IMD has also predicted cold to severe cold days in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from Sunday (Jan 14) to Monday (Jan 15). Meanwhile, Central India will witness a drop in the minimum temperatures in the next 24 hours.

Isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh and Odisha can witness light to moderate rainfall. "Mainly dry weather to prevail over rest parts of the country," said IMD.

Amid foggy weather conditions in the national capital, Delhi Police has requested people to drive carefully. The Meteorological Department, Delhi, has forecast dense to very dense fog on January 14, 2024, and dense fog on January 15 & 16, 2024.



We appeal to all to drive carefully in the fog. The cold weather will prevail in Delhi for the next seven days. Night temperature will range between 3.5 to 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum will settle between 18 to 21 degrees Celsius.

IMD has issued an orange alert in Delhi for Sunday (Jan 14) and Monday (Jan 15), indicating the residents should be prepared for the cold conditions.

The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Tuesday (Jan 16) and Wednesday (Jan 17). No relief is expected from the dense fog in Delhi and its neighbouring areas.

Many homeless people in Delhi have taken refuge at government-operated night shelters amid the cold and foggy weather. These night shelters provide blankets, beds, hot water, and food.