India: Pothole jolt brings 80-year-old clinically dead man to life in Punjab

India's notorious potholes, often criticised for causing inconvenience and accidents, took a surprising turn when they became the unlikely saviours of an 80-year-old man, Darshan Singh Brar, from the Indian state of Haryana. Initially declared dead by doctors in Patiala, Brar's "lifeless" body was en route to his hometown near Karnal for the final rites when a pothole altered the course of events.

As the ambulance carrying Brar hit a pothole, his grandson, who accompanied him, observed a movement in his hand. Sensing a faint heartbeat, the quick-thinking grandson urged the ambulance driver to divert to the nearest hospital. Contrary to the earlier declaration of death, doctors at the new hospital confirmed signs of life in Brar.

From 'mourning to hope'

Brar is presently receiving critical care at a hospital in Karnal. The family, initially plunged into grief, now sees the incident as a miraculous turn of events and anticipates a swift recovery.

"My brother in Patiala informed us around 9 am on Thursday about our grandfather's death, and he was getting him to Nising (roughly 100 km away) in an ambulance for his last rites. We had informed our relatives and other local residents who knew him and they had already gathered to mourn his passing. A tent had been set up and food had also been arranged for the mourners. We had also got wood for the cremation," Balwan Singh, one of Brar's grandsons, told NDTV.

During the ambulance journey near Dhand village in Haryana's Kaithal, the pothole impact prompted Brar's grandson to re-evaluate his condition.

To everyone's astonishment, the elderly man exhibited signs of life. The ambulance redirected to the nearest hospital, where doctors confirmed Brar's vitality. Subsequently, he was referred to the NP Rawal Hospital in Karnal.

What are the doctors saying?

Although Dr Netrapal from Rawal Hospital refrained from confirming the prior death declaration, he told NDTV that Brar arrived breathing with stable blood pressure and a pulse, although Brar's current critical condition, marked by chest infections and laborious breathing, keeps him in the ICU.