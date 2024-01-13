India's oldest tigress, credited with reviving Sariska reserve, passes away at 19

India's oldest tigress, affectionately known as Rajmata and identified as ST-2 in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan, breathed her last at the age of 19. Rajmata, credited with revitalising the once barren Sariska reserve, succumbed to injuries and illness after being under medical care for three months.

Rajmata, meaning the king's mother, played a pivotal role in the repopulation of the Sariska Tiger Reserve, which had suffered the complete extinction of its big cat population due to rampant poaching.

Born to the world-famous tigress Machli from Ranthambore, Rajmata entered Sariska in 2008, becoming the second tigress in the park's repopulation initiative.

The 19-year-old tigress, after sustaining an injury, underwent monitoring by a committee of wildlife doctors.

Confined to an enclosure for approximately 113 days to facilitate medical treatment, Rajmata's movement in the wild was restricted. Her demise was confirmed by wildlife doctors who noted no movement during a routine checkup.

Rajmata's significance extends beyond her maternal role, as she birthed 25 out of the 30 cubs born in the reserve, contributing significantly to Sariska's tiger population recovery.

Sariska's conservation journey

Sariska National Park faced a dark period in 2004 when a thorough search revealed the extinction of its tiger population due to poaching.

It held the unfortunate distinction of being the only tiger reserve in India, post-independence, without any tigers. To resurrect the reserve, authorities initiated the reintroduction of mating adults from Ranthambore and other reserves.

ST-2, being the first tigress relocated to Sariska in 2008, marked a turning point in the reserve's fortunes. Her maternal instincts and prolific breeding contributed to the birth of legendary tigers like ST-7, ST-8, ST-13, and ST-14. Living to the age of 19, Rajmata defied the average life expectancy of tigers, showcasing her resilience and significance in the conservation narrative.